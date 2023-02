Back Row L to R: Orla Patton, Holly Jenkinson (VC), Kate O’Hogan (GK), Sarah Patton, Aebfhinn Bourke (not travelling), Michelle Carey (not travelling)

Front Row L to R: Becky McMullen, Jenny Long, Ailish Long, Orla Fox (C), Lily Lloyd, Kate Woods.



Railway Union are sending an experienced squad to the Eurohockey Club Indoor Trophy (W) in Cambrai, France from 17th to 19th February 2023.