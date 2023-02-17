Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

FIH Hockey Pro League Women's 2022-23: Statistics

Published on Friday, 17 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 9

By Tariq Ali

FIH Hockey Pro League Women's some matches outright decided in the Full Time and the drawn matches decided by the process of the penalty shootout:



Seasons Matches Matches decided in.  Goals       Ave.
                  played.   Full Time.        PSO
2019.           76.            64.                 12.       266.        3.5
2020-21.     40.            32.                    8.       156.        3.9
2021-22.     70.            57.                  13.       264.        3.7
2022-23.     18.            11.                    7.         65.        3.6

FIH Hockey Pro League Women's matches played on the New Zealand soil:-
Venue.            Matches   NZL  NZL Drawn Drawn
                          played.    Won  Lost  Won.  Lost
Auckland.             9.           2.       6.       0.      1
Christchurch        7.           5.       1.       0.      1

Over all records of the participating teams in the FIH Hockey Pro League Women's 2022-23:
Teams Played Won Lost Drawn.  GF.   GA
                                             W + L
ARG.        52.       38.   6.    3.    5.  126   57
GER.        50.       20. 19.    5.    6.    95.  83
NED.        50.       40    4.    6.    0.  132.  38
AUS.        30.       13.   7.    5.    5.    58.  80
BEL.         48.       18. 21.    4.    5.    82  80
CHN         38.         7. 24.    3.    4.    52  97
NZL.         26.      10.  13     1.    2.    51  51
USA.         42.        2.  35.    1.    4.    35. 46
GBR.         32.        8.  18.    4.    2.    35. 48

