FIH Hockey Pro League Women's some matches outright decided in the Full Time and the drawn matches decided by the process of the penalty shootout:





Seasons Matches Matches decided in. Goals Ave.

played. Full Time. PSO

2019. 76. 64. 12. 266. 3.5

2020-21. 40. 32. 8. 156. 3.9

2021-22. 70. 57. 13. 264. 3.7

2022-23. 18. 11. 7. 65. 3.6



FIH Hockey Pro League Women's matches played on the New Zealand soil:-

Venue. Matches NZL NZL Drawn Drawn

played. Won Lost Won. Lost

Auckland. 9. 2. 6. 0. 1

Christchurch 7. 5. 1. 0. 1



Over all records of the participating teams in the FIH Hockey Pro League Women's 2022-23:

Teams Played Won Lost Drawn. GF. GA

W + L

ARG. 52. 38. 6. 3. 5. 126 57

GER. 50. 20. 19. 5. 6. 95. 83

NED. 50. 40 4. 6. 0. 132. 38

AUS. 30. 13. 7. 5. 5. 58. 80

BEL. 48. 18. 21. 4. 5. 82 80

CHN 38. 7. 24. 3. 4. 52 97

NZL. 26. 10. 13 1. 2. 51 51

USA. 42. 2. 35. 1. 4. 35. 46

GBR. 32. 8. 18. 4. 2. 35. 48