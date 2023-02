Welcome to Match Day 13 of the England Hockey League, where the top teams from around the country compete in the men's and women's leagues. Today, in this preview by Jade Bloomfield of Hockey World News, we bring you the latest on the upcoming fixtures. Surbiton will host Holcombe in a highly anticipated match in the Men's Hockey League, with both teams vying for a crucial win that could see them move up to second place in the league.