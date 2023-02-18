Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Trailblazing hockey coach Katie Allen: “Be bold, and don’t succumb to the worries and doubts about the things you don’t have”

Published on Saturday, 18 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 16

Australia’s Sydney 2000 hockey gold medallist has made headlines since taking over the reins at Spanish men’s team Real Club de Polo de Barcelona. Olympics.com spoke to her about her groundbreaking new role, her advice to women wanting to break into coaching, and the importance of clubs broadening their search for new coaches to find the best person for the job - regardless of gender.

By Sean McAlister


Katie Allen (left) played 182 times during a glittering career with the Australian national hockey team  (Picture by 2003 Getty Images)

Katie Allen knows exactly what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

