SA hockey star Keenan Horne hits out at pro league snub

Published on Saturday, 18 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 16

Siphokazi Vuso


SA hockey player Keenan Horne has voiced his frustration and disappointment at the SA Hockey Association’s decision to pull out of the FIH Hockey Men’s Pro League. Picture: Garry Bowden BackpagePix

Cape Town - SA Hockey Men’s player Keenan Horne says the team is devastated by the South African Hockey Association (SAHA) decision to decline an invitation by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to join the Hockey Pro League in 2023-24.

