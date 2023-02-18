

Images Taken by FIH & Simon Watts/BW Media



WELLINGTON, New Zealand – In their first game of the 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League season, the No. 16 U.S. Women’s National Team faced No. 9 New Zealand. Hosted at the National Hockey Centre in Wellington, New Zealand, USA took the lead in the second quarter, but the Black Sticks tallied on a late penalty corner goal in the final minute of regulation to tie the match and force it into a shootout. The United Eagles earned the extra point after finishing 2-0 following four rounds and behind a stellar shootout performance from USA goalkeeper Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas).



