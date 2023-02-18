Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Kelsey Bing stars as USA stun New Zealand in shoot-outs

Published on Saturday, 18 February 2023



FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 action got underway from Wellington, as hosts New Zealand faced off against the United States, with both teams playing their first game of the season. USA took the lead early in the second quarter and New Zealand had to wait till the final minute to find the leveller, as USA came close to registering an outright victory. The game headed into a shoot-out and Kelsey Bing came up big in the goal for USA, keeping the hosts out on all 4 of their attempts to get the shoot-out win and the bonus point for the visitors.

