LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars, under the directives of its CEO Atif Rana, has conducted one-day open trials of Karachi Qalandars hockey team, which were attended by more than 1000 young players on the first day at KHA Sports Complex. The registration started at 9 am and continued till the last minute of the trials. Due to enthusiasm and large number of players, Atif Rana extended one day for the final trials.