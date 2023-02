By Jugjet Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: Having played in their first Junior World Cup in South Africa last year, the Young Tigress have now set their minds on making the semi-finals at the Kakamigahara Junior Asia Cup (JAC) on June 2-11.