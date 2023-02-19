By Tariq Ali



New Zealand's midfielder Elizabeth 'Liz' Thompson appeared in her 200th. international hockey matches during the course of the match against USA in the Women's FIH Hockey Pro League at Wellington on 18 February 2023.





Elizabeth Thompson born (8 December 1994) made her debut in senior international hockey in Oceania Cup 2013.



Liz Thompson appeared in two Olympic Games 2016 and 2020, FIH World Cup 2018, FIH Champions Trophy 2014 and 2016, Commonwealth Games 2014 and 2018, Oceania Cup 2013, 2015 and 2017 and also in FIH Hockey World League and FIH Pro League.



Following are the list of New Zealand women's players who appeared in 200 and more senior international hockey matches

Player. Career. Matches 200th

match

Stacey Michelson 2009-2021. 296. 2016

Emily Gaddum (Naylor) 2004-2016. 274. 2012

Anita McLaren (Punt). 2009-2018. 271. 2015

Samantha Charlton. 2010-2021. 262. 2017

Kayla Whitelock Sharland 2003-2021 260. 2014

Olivia Merry. 2012- 256. 2019

Gemma McCaw (Flynn). 2008-2020 254. 2015

Suzie Muirhead. 1993-2006 238 2000

Elizabeth Gunson 2009-2021. 232. 2019

Charlotte Harrison. 2005-2016. 222. 2016

Krystal Forgesson. 2005-2014 220. 2014

Elizabeth 'Rose' Keddell. 2012-2021. 219. 2019

Elizabeth Thompson 2013-2023. 200 2023