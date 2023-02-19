Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 action continued from Wellington, as hosts New Zealand faced off against China. The teams could not be separated in the regulation time and for the second game in a row the hosts went into the shoot-outs looking to claim a bonus point. New Zealand managed to score on just one of their 5 attempts, as Liu Ping was outstanding in the goal for China, leading them to a win and a bonus point in the shoot-outs.

