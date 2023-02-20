



The England Hockey League, Premier Divisions saw some intense action on matchday 13, with five fixtures taking place. Teams battled it out to secure vital points in the race for the top spot, while others looked to move up the table and avoid the relegation playoffs. The matches were filled with excitement, with several close encounters and unexpected results. While the Vitality Women's Hockey League also saw an exciting weekend of action, with away sides Holcombe and Beeston securing important victories.



