By Tariq Ali



New Zealand's field hockey forward Olivia Merry (born 16 March 1992 at Christchurch) appeared in 258 international hockey matches and scored 221 goals. She made her debut in international hockey in 2012. She appeared in the following major competitions:



Two Olympic Games: Rio de Janeiro Brazil 2016 and Tokyo Japan 2020 (2021).



Three FIH World Cup: The Hague Netherlands 2014, London England 2018 and Terrassa Spain & Amstelveen Netherlands 2022.



Two FIH Champions Trophy: Mendoza Argentina 2014 and London England 2016.



Three Commonwealth Games: Glassgow Scotland 2014 won the Bronze medal, Gold Coast Australia 2018 won the Gold medal and Birmingham England 2022.



Four Oceania Cup: Stratford New Zealand 2013 won the Silver medal, Stratford New Zealand 2015 won the Silver medal, Sydney Australia 2017 won the Silver medal and Rockhampton Australia 2019 won the Gold medal.



She competed in FIH Hockey World League and FIH Hockey Pro League in 2019, 2020-21 and 2022-23



In the FIH Pro League 2019 she was the Top Scorers with 15 goals in 16 matches and again 11 goals in 10 matches in 2020-21 seasons.



In 2022 Megan Hull and Olivia Merry appointed the co-captains to lead the Black Sticks women team.



Event wise her career records in major competitions:--

Events. Matches Goals

Olympic Games 14. 4

FIH World Cup. 14. 6

FIH Champions Trophy. 12. 5

FIH Hockey World League 32 7

FIH Hockey Pro League. 28. 26

Commonwealth Games. 18. 5

Oceania Cup. 12. 17