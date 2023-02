FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 action continued from Wellington, as China faced off against USA in the first meeting between the two sides. Gu Bingfeng scored her first hat-trick in over 4 years as China registered their first win of the season, in a competitive encounter that nearly went down to the wire until two goals by Bingfeng in the final 3 minutes put the game beyond USA’s reach and sealed the win for the Asian team.