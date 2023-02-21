Gu Bingfeng scores a Hat Trick



By Tariq Ali



Chinese women's hockey forward Gu Bingfeng claimed a hat trick against USA at Wellington in the FIH Hockey Pro League (Women) in 2022-23.

Gu Bingfeng is the first Chinese to score a hat trick in FIH Hockey Pro League (Women).



Olivia Merry from New Zealand recorded maximum four hat tricks and Agustina Gorzelany of Argentina claimed two hat tricks in this event.

Olivia Merry scored most 4 goals in a match twice.



Olivia Merry is the leading goals scorer with 26 goals in 28 appearances in FIH Hockey Pro League Women event. She was the Top scorer with 15 goals in 2019 and 11 goals in 2020-21.

Two Dutch players Felice Albers and Lidewij Welten scored hat tricks in the same match Netherlands 9-0 United States Chapel Hill 2020-21.



Following is the list of Hat Trick makers in FIH Hockey Pro League (Women) event:-

4 Olivia Merry New Zealand 4-1 Belgium Auckland 2020-21

4 Olivia Merry New Zealand 5-3 Argentina Christchurch 2020-21



3 Olivia Merry New Zealand 5-1 Great Britain Christchurch 2019

3 Alix Gerniers Belgium 4-1 China Brussels 2019

3 Caia van Maasakker Netherlands 6-0 China Utrecht 2019

3 Charlotte Stepanhorst Germany 4-0 Belgium Antwerp 2019

3 Olivia Merry New Zealand 3-0 Belgium Antwerp 2019



3 Felice Albers Netherlands 9-0 United States Chapel Hill 2020-21

3 Lidewij Welten Netherlands 9-0 United States Chapel Hill 2020-21



3 Agustina Gorzelany Argentina 3-1 Belgium Buenos Aires 2021-22

3 Yibbi Jansen Netherlands 10-0 United States Amstelveen 2021-22

3 Agustina Gorzelany Argentina 3-3 India Rotterdam 2021-22

3 Frederique Matla Netherlands 6-0 China Rotterdam 2021-22

3 Pia Maertens Germany 4-0 China 's-Hertogenbosch 2021-22



3 Gu Bingfeng China 4-1 United States Wellington 2022-23