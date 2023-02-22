Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Guildford's focus on promotion from Vitality Women’s Conference East

Published on Wednesday, 22 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 3

Rod Gilmour of The Hockey Paper speaks to Guildford women as they focus on promotion from Vitality Women’s Conference East


Lucy Wood by Melinda Rock, Guildford Hockey Club

Six years ago, coach Shay O’Connell was approached by some Guildford women’s players he had known on the hockey circuit. He looked at the squad and agreed that Guildford was “a bit of a sleeping giant” as far as women’s hockey was concerned. ‘Let’s give it a go’, he then said.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.