Rod Gilmour of The Hockey Paper speaks to Guildford women as they focus on promotion from Vitality Women’s Conference East





Lucy Wood by Melinda Rock, Guildford Hockey Club



Six years ago, coach Shay O’Connell was approached by some Guildford women’s players he had known on the hockey circuit. He looked at the squad and agreed that Guildford was “a bit of a sleeping giant” as far as women’s hockey was concerned. ‘Let’s give it a go’, he then said.



