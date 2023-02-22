Cui Qiuxia's 200 international matches
By Tariq Ali
Chinese forward Cui Qiuxia completed her 200 matches in international women's hockey career during the match played between China and USA at Wellington in the FIH Hockey Pro League (W) 2022-23.
Following is the list of Chinese players to reach the milestone of 200 international hockey matches and more:
Players. International. Matches
career-span played
Fu Baorong. 1998-2013. 258
De Jiaojiao. 2010-2019. 238
Zhao Yudiao. 2008-2017. 237
Gao Lihua. 2003-2017. 236
Song Qingling 2004-2017. 218
Ma Yibo. 2001-2012. 213
Liang Meiyu. 2012-2023. 209
Peng Yang. 2011-2021. 201
Cui Qiuxia. 2011-2023. 200