By Tariq Ali



Chinese forward Cui Qiuxia completed her 200 matches in international women's hockey career during the match played between China and USA at Wellington in the FIH Hockey Pro League (W) 2022-23.





Following is the list of Chinese players to reach the milestone of 200 international hockey matches and more:



Players. International. Matches

career-span played

Fu Baorong. 1998-2013. 258

De Jiaojiao. 2010-2019. 238

Zhao Yudiao. 2008-2017. 237

Gao Lihua. 2003-2017. 236

Song Qingling 2004-2017. 218

Ma Yibo. 2001-2012. 213

Liang Meiyu. 2012-2023. 209

Peng Yang. 2011-2021. 201

Cui Qiuxia. 2011-2023. 200