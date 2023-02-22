Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Cui Qiuxia's 200 international matches

Published on Wednesday, 22 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 6

By Tariq Ali

Chinese forward Cui Qiuxia completed her 200 matches in international women's hockey career during the match played between China and USA at Wellington in the FIH Hockey Pro League (W) 2022-23.



Following is the list of Chinese players to reach the milestone of 200 international hockey matches and more:

Players.           International.    Matches
                         career-span         played
Fu Baorong.    1998-2013.            258
De Jiaojiao.     2010-2019.            238
Zhao Yudiao.  2008-2017.            237
Gao Lihua.       2003-2017.            236
Song Qingling 2004-2017.            218
Ma Yibo.          2001-2012.            213
Liang Meiyu.   2012-2023.            209
Peng Yang.      2011-2021.            201
Cui Qiuxia.       2011-2023.            200

