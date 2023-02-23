FIH Hockey Pro League Women: Statistics
By Tariq Ali
FIH Hockey Pro League (Women) matches played on the difference venues in all the seasons from 2019 to 2022-23.
Following are the results came out in the Full Time (F.T.) and the drawn matches decided in the penalty shootout (PSO):
Venues. Played F.T. PSO Goals
Argentina:
Buenos Aires. 15. 12. 3. 63
Cardoba. . 2. 1. 1. 6
Mendoza. 6. 2 4. 25
Rosario. 3. 3. 0. 11
Santiago del Estero. 6. 6. 0. 19
Australia:
Hobart. 2. 1. 1. 11
Melbourne. 2. 2. 0. 4
Perth. 5. 4. 1. 15
Sydney. 12. 8. 4. 40
Belgium:
Antwerp. 16. 14. 2. 58
Brussels. 8. 7. 1 24
China:
Changzhou. 10. 8. 2. 43
Germany:
Berlin. 2. 2. 0. 7
Dusseldorf. 4. 3. 1. 13
Hamburg. 2. 2. 0. 9
Krefeld. 4. 4. 0. 13
Monchengladbach. 8. 8. 0. 29
England/Great Britain
London 20. 17. 3. 72
India:
Bhubaneswar. 6. 3. 3. 19
Netherlands:
Amstelveen. 13. 9. 4. 45
Den Bosch. 6. 6. 0. 23
Eindhoven. 2. 2. 0. 5
Nijmegen. 2. 0. 2. 4
Rotterdam. 9. 8. 1. 46
Utrecht. 2. 2. 0. 9
New Zealand:
Auckland. 9. 8. 1. 30
Christchurch. 7. 6. 1. 30
Wellington. 3. 1. 2. 9
Oman:
Muscat. 2. 2. 0. 11
Spain:
Terrassa. 2. 1. 1. 6
Valencia. 6. 5. 1. 15
United States (USA):
Chapel Hill. 3. 2. 1 17
Lancaster. 7. 6. 1. 26
Winston-Salem 1. 1. 0. 5