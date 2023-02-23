By Tariq Ali



FIH Hockey Pro League (Women) matches played on the difference venues in all the seasons from 2019 to 2022-23.





Following are the results came out in the Full Time (F.T.) and the drawn matches decided in the penalty shootout (PSO):

Venues. Played F.T. PSO Goals



Argentina:

Buenos Aires. 15. 12. 3. 63

Cardoba. . 2. 1. 1. 6

Mendoza. 6. 2 4. 25

Rosario. 3. 3. 0. 11

Santiago del Estero. 6. 6. 0. 19



Australia:

Hobart. 2. 1. 1. 11

Melbourne. 2. 2. 0. 4

Perth. 5. 4. 1. 15

Sydney. 12. 8. 4. 40



Belgium:

Antwerp. 16. 14. 2. 58

Brussels. 8. 7. 1 24



China:

Changzhou. 10. 8. 2. 43



Germany:

Berlin. 2. 2. 0. 7

Dusseldorf. 4. 3. 1. 13

Hamburg. 2. 2. 0. 9

Krefeld. 4. 4. 0. 13

Monchengladbach. 8. 8. 0. 29



England/Great Britain

London 20. 17. 3. 72



India:

Bhubaneswar. 6. 3. 3. 19



Netherlands:

Amstelveen. 13. 9. 4. 45

Den Bosch. 6. 6. 0. 23

Eindhoven. 2. 2. 0. 5

Nijmegen. 2. 0. 2. 4

Rotterdam. 9. 8. 1. 46

Utrecht. 2. 2. 0. 9



New Zealand:

Auckland. 9. 8. 1. 30

Christchurch. 7. 6. 1. 30

Wellington. 3. 1. 2. 9



Oman:

Muscat. 2. 2. 0. 11



Spain:

Terrassa. 2. 1. 1. 6

Valencia. 6. 5. 1. 15



United States (USA):

Chapel Hill. 3. 2. 1 17

Lancaster. 7. 6. 1. 26

Winston-Salem 1. 1. 0. 5