FIH Hockey Pro League Women: Statistics

Published on Thursday, 23 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 10

By Tariq Ali

FIH Hockey Pro League (Women) matches played on the difference venues in all the seasons from 2019 to 2022-23.



Following are the results came out in the Full Time (F.T.) and the drawn matches decided in the penalty shootout (PSO):
Venues.                       Played F.T. PSO Goals

Argentina:
Buenos Aires.                15.     12.    3.  63
Cardoba.  .                        2.       1.    1.    6
Mendoza.                          6.       2     4.  25
Rosario.                             3.       3.    0.  11
Santiago del Estero.        6.       6.    0.  19

Australia:
Hobart.                              2.       1.    1.   11
Melbourne.                       2.       2.    0.     4
Perth.                                 5.       4.    1.   15
Sydney.                            12.       8.    4.   40

Belgium:
Antwerp.                          16.    14.     2.  58
Brussels.                            8.      7.     1   24

China:
Changzhou.                     10.      8.     2.  43

Germany:
Berlin.                                 2.      2.     0.    7
Dusseldorf.                        4.      3.     1.  13
Hamburg.                           2.      2.     0.    9
Krefeld.                               4.      4.     0.  13
Monchengladbach.           8.      8.    0.   29

England/Great Britain
London                              20.   17.    3.   72

India:
Bhubaneswar.                    6.      3.    3.   19

Netherlands:
Amstelveen.                     13.      9.    4.   45
Den Bosch.                         6.      6.    0.   23
Eindhoven.                          2.      2.    0.     5
Nijmegen.                           2.       0.    2.     4
Rotterdam.                         9.       8.    1.  46
Utrecht.                               2.       2.    0.    9

New Zealand:
Auckland.                           9.       8.     1.  30
Christchurch.                     7.       6.     1.  30
Wellington.                         3.       1.     2.    9

Oman:
Muscat.                              2.        2.    0.  11

Spain:
Terrassa.                            2.       1.     1.    6
Valencia.                            6.       5.     1.  15

United States (USA):
Chapel Hill.                        3.       2.     1   17
Lancaster.                          7.       6.     1.  26
Winston-Salem                  1.       1.    0.     5

