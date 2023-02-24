Somaya lauded the country’s women athletes for their stellar show across disciplines in 2022. “For me, the biggest takeaway was how the women athletes outdid their male counterparts in almost every discipline - boxing, wrestling, athletics, and badminton,” he said.





MM Somaya | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL



Moscow Olympics hockey gold medallist M.M. Somaya is optimistic about India’s medal prospects in the sport at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. “I want to see our hockey teams bouncing back before the Olympic year under a new coaching staff. I hope the players and support staff gell well, and by the time 2024 rolls on, we will again have teams that will be medal contenders,” said Somaya, who is also part of the jury for the Sportstar Aces Awards.



