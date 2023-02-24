Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

“For any sport to thrive, grassroots development is vital,” says Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey

Published on Friday, 24 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 16

Hockey India President talks about the importance of grassroots development and a strong domestic circuit with emphasis on National Championships during a freewheeling conversation in Hockey Te Charcha Podcast



New Delhi,:  A veteran of over 400 matches and the first hockey player in the history of the sport to be elected as President of the governing body of hockey in India, Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey eloquently discussed the importance of a robust grassroots development programme with primary focus on giving the right exposure to aspiring hockey players in the country.

