Holcombe have hit form at right time to keep play-off tilt alive, reports Rod Gilmour of The Hockey Paper







Could this season be a tale of two halves for Holcombe women? After five defeats on the spin during the latter part of Phase 1 in the Vitality Women’s Premier Division, the Medway side seem to have hit their straps either side of the winter break in the race for a place in the top eight next month.