By Jugjet Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: Young Tigers gave Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) a fright before going down 2-1 to the Charity Shield holders in a Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) match at the Batu Buruk Stadium in Kuala Terengganu today.