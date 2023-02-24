Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey brings hope of a new future for players from Andaman and Nicobar island

Published on Friday, 24 February 2023

The team from Andaman and Nicobar island has won many hearts with their determination to succeed at the prestigious National Championships despite numerous personal struggles.


In only their second outing in this prestigious National Championships, the Islanders were up against strong teams like Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey unit of Tamil Nadu and Le Puducherry Hockey in pool H.

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh): As the quarter-finals get underway at the on Thursday 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2023 Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, with Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Karnataka making it to the final eight, aspiring hockey players from Hockey Andaman and Nicobar will leave for their home not disappointed but motivated to return as a stronger unit next year.

