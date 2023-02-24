Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

FIH Hockey Pro League Women: Statistics - 2

Published on Friday, 24 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 19

By Tariq Ali

The season wise statistics of the teams participating in Wellington New Zealand 2022-23.



Key to abbreviations:
W/D - team won the drawn matches in shootout.
W/L - team lost the drawn matches in shootout
GF - Goal scored for the team
GA - Goal scored against the team

China
Seasons Played Won W/D Lost L/D GF.  GA
2019.         16.       4.      0.     10.   2.  27.   40
2020-21.      2.       0.      0.       2.   0.    2.     7
2021-22.    16.       3.      3.     10.   0. 19.    42
2022-23.      7.       1.      1.        3.   2.   9.    12

United States
Seasons Played Won W/D Lost L/D GF.  GA
2019.         16.       1.      1.     12.   2.  15.    41
2020-22.    10.      0.       0.     10.  0.     7.    46
2021-22.    16.      1.       0.     13.   2.  19.    42
2022-23        3.      1.       1.       1.   0.    4.     5

New Zealand
Seasons Played Won W/D Lost L/D GF   GA.
2019.         16.       6.       0.     10.   0.  29.    32
2020-21.   10.       4.        1.       3    2.  22.    19
2022-23.     2.       0.        0.       0.   2     2.       2

