By Tariq Ali



The season wise statistics of the teams participating in Wellington New Zealand 2022-23.





Key to abbreviations:

W/D - team won the drawn matches in shootout.

W/L - team lost the drawn matches in shootout

GF - Goal scored for the team

GA - Goal scored against the team



China

Seasons Played Won W/D Lost L/D GF. GA

2019. 16. 4. 0. 10. 2. 27. 40

2020-21. 2. 0. 0. 2. 0. 2. 7

2021-22. 16. 3. 3. 10. 0. 19. 42

2022-23. 7. 1. 1. 3. 2. 9. 12



United States

Seasons Played Won W/D Lost L/D GF. GA

2019. 16. 1. 1. 12. 2. 15. 41

2020-22. 10. 0. 0. 10. 0. 7. 46

2021-22. 16. 1. 0. 13. 2. 19. 42

2022-23 3. 1. 1. 1. 0. 4. 5



New Zealand

Seasons Played Won W/D Lost L/D GF GA.

2019. 16. 6. 0. 10. 0. 29. 32

2020-21. 10. 4. 1. 3 2. 22. 19

2022-23. 2. 0. 0. 0. 2 2. 2