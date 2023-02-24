FIH Hockey Pro League Women: Statistics - 2
By Tariq Ali
The season wise statistics of the teams participating in Wellington New Zealand 2022-23.
Key to abbreviations:
W/D - team won the drawn matches in shootout.
W/L - team lost the drawn matches in shootout
GF - Goal scored for the team
GA - Goal scored against the team
China
Seasons Played Won W/D Lost L/D GF. GA
2019. 16. 4. 0. 10. 2. 27. 40
2020-21. 2. 0. 0. 2. 0. 2. 7
2021-22. 16. 3. 3. 10. 0. 19. 42
2022-23. 7. 1. 1. 3. 2. 9. 12
United States
Seasons Played Won W/D Lost L/D GF. GA
2019. 16. 1. 1. 12. 2. 15. 41
2020-22. 10. 0. 0. 10. 0. 7. 46
2021-22. 16. 1. 0. 13. 2. 19. 42
2022-23 3. 1. 1. 1. 0. 4. 5
New Zealand
Seasons Played Won W/D Lost L/D GF GA.
2019. 16. 6. 0. 10. 0. 29. 32
2020-21. 10. 4. 1. 3 2. 22. 19
2022-23. 2. 0. 0. 0. 2 2. 2