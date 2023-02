IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS



WELLINGTON, New Zealand – Just 4 days ago, the No. 16 U.S. Women’s National Team faced No. 10 China in the FIH Hockey Pro League at the National Hockey Centre in Wellington, New Zealand. Although the first battle saw many opportunities go unconverted, the United Eagles made the most of their chances today, behind a solid defensive effort, to shutout China for the 2-0 win.