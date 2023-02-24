



FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 action continued from Wellington, as USA reversed the loss against China from 3 days ago by winning 2-0 thanks to goals on either side of half-time by Sanne Caarls and captain Amanda Golini. China posed constant threat on the USA goal but Kelsey Bing was incredible once again for the United Eagles, helping them keep a clean sheet and take all 3 points for the first time in their 2022/23 campaign.



