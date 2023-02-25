Dilip Tirkey, a veteran of 400 international matches, reiterated the importance of national championships and said a zonal system needs to be introduced at the grassroot level to give more game time to budding players.



New Delhi: In its bid to develop the game at the grassroots level, Hockey India is planning to introduce zonal system tournaments in the sub-junior (U-17) and junior (U-19) categories across the country, said sport body’s president Dilip Tirkey.



