Hockey India plans to introduce zonal system tournaments at U-17, U-19 age group levels

Published on Saturday, 25 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 4

Dilip Tirkey, a veteran of 400 international matches, reiterated the importance of national championships and said a zonal system needs to be introduced at the grassroot level to give more game time to budding players.

New Delhi: In its bid to develop the game at the grassroots level, Hockey India is planning to introduce zonal system tournaments in the sub-junior (U-17) and junior (U-19) categories across the country, said sport body’s president Dilip Tirkey.

