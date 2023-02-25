Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

EHL Hockey League Week 14 2023 Matchday Preview

Published on Saturday, 25 February 2023 10:00



It's a double header weekend in the England Hockey League, with each team playing twice. The league table is incredibly tight, with only three games left to play, and every point is crucial as teams battle for Premier Division finals phase places or avoiding relegation play-offs. The upcoming fixtures promise to be exciting, with some crucial match-ups in store. Jade Bloomfield of Hockey World News takes a closer look at what's in store for the weekend!

