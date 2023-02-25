Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

“Ideal platform to make the cut for Senior Women's National Camp,” say players vying for top honours at the 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2023

Published on Saturday, 25 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 4

The Semi final promises to be an exciting affair on Saturday, with Hockey Maharashtra taking on Hockey Haryana and Hockey Madhya Pradesh challenging Hockey Jharkhand for the Final berth



Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh): When Hockey Madhya Pradesh takes on Hockey Jharkhand in the second Semi final of the 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2023, Preeti Dubey will be the cynosure of the team's attack. Currently the top scorer of the tournament, Preeti has a total of 17 goals to her name which include three PCs and one penalty stroke too.

