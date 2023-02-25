

IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS



WELLINGTON, New Zealand – In the final game of their New Zealand leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League, the No. 16 U.S. Women’s National Team took on hosts the No. 9 Black Sticks. Entering the final quarter down 2-1, the determined United Eagles saw a goal get turned away as they ultimately fell 4-1. The score line doesn’t reflect the closeness of the contest as New Zealand converted on an open net on their way to victory.



