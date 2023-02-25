Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

New Zealand Defeats USWNT in Second Meeting of FIH Hockey Pro League

Published on Saturday, 25 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 5


IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – In the final game of their New Zealand leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League, the No. 16 U.S. Women’s National Team took on hosts the No. 9 Black Sticks. Entering the final quarter down 2-1, the determined United Eagles saw a goal get turned away as they ultimately fell 4-1. The score line doesn’t reflect the closeness of the contest as New Zealand converted on an open net on their way to victory.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.