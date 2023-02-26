Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

3rd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2023 to begin in Bengaluru from tomorrow

Published on Sunday, 26 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 19

18 teams will vie for top honours along with Defending Champions Railway Sports Promotion Board

Bengaluru: Hockey stars from 18 departments have descended in Bengaluru for the 3rd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2023 which will be held at the Field Marshal KM Cariappa Hockey Arena from Sunday, 26th February. The inaugural edition of this prestigious tournament was also held in Bengaluru in 2021.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.