18 teams will vie for top honours along with Defending Champions Railway Sports Promotion Board



Bengaluru: Hockey stars from 18 departments have descended in Bengaluru for the 3rd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2023 which will be held at the Field Marshal KM Cariappa Hockey Arena from Sunday, 26th February. The inaugural edition of this prestigious tournament was also held in Bengaluru in 2021.



