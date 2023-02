Continuing their undefeated run in South Africa, Indian junior women's hockey team held South Africa 'A' for a 4-4 draw.







The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team remained undefeated on their South Africa tour thus far, recording a 4-4 draw against the South Africa team in their first match of the tour against the A team last night. Prior to this, the Indian team defeated South Africa's U-21 team in all three matches.