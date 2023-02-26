India resumes their FIH Hockey Pro League campaign in Rourkela, alongside World Champions Germany and Australia







Rourkela: International Hockey returns to Odisha next month with the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23. The league's home games for India commenced last October at the iconic Kalinga Stadium, however, this leg of the esteemed competition will take place at the newly-built crown jewel of hockey - Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, where India, Australia and the World Champions, Germany will battle it out.



