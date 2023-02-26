Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Online ticket sales for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023, in Rourkela to begin from Monday

Published on Sunday, 26 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 19

India resumes their FIH Hockey Pro League campaign in Rourkela, alongside World Champions Germany and Australia



Rourkela: International Hockey returns to Odisha next month with the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23. The league's home games for India commenced last October at the iconic Kalinga Stadium, however, this leg of the esteemed competition will take place at the newly-built crown jewel of hockey - Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, where India, Australia and the World Champions, Germany will battle it out.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.