FIH Hockey Pro League Women updated Statistics

Published on Sunday, 26 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 20

By Tariq Ali

The women's national hockey teams of Argentina, the United States and the host Australia are going to compete against each other twice in the FIH Hockey Pro League (Women) at Tasmanian Hockey Centre Hobart Australia from 28 February to 5 March 2023.



The following are the updated season wise Statistics of the participants:

Key to abbreviations and points distribution
Pld - Played
Won - In the out right won matches. Three points are awarded.
W/D - Won the drawn matches in the shootout sessions. Two bonus points are awarded.
Lost - No point is awarded
L/D - Lost the drawn matches in the shootout sessions. One bonus point is awarded.
GF - Goals scored for the team
GA - Goals scored against the team
Pts. - Points

Argentina
Seasons Pld. Won W/D Lost L/D GF GA Pts
2019.       18    10.     4.     2.     2.  33  17 40
2020-21. 10.      5.     2.     3.     0.  24. 15 19
2021-22. 16.   13.      0.     0.     3.  43. 18 42
2022-23.   8.      4.      0.     2.     2   14. 11 14

Australia
Seasons Pld Won W/D Lost L/D GF GA  Pts
2019.       18.    9.      2.     5.    2.   38. 26  33
2020-21.    8.    3.      1.     2.    2.   11. 12. 13
2022-23.    4.    1.      2.     0.    1.     9.   6.   8

United States
Seasons Pld Won W/D Lost L/D GF GA. Pts
2019.       16    1.       1.    12.    2.  15  47.   7
2020-21.  10.   0.       0.    10.    0.    7. 46.   0
2021-22.  16.   1.       0.    13.    2.  13. 54.   5
2022-23.    4.    1.       1.      0.    2.    5.   9.   7

