By Tariq Ali



The women's national hockey teams of Argentina, the United States and the host Australia are going to compete against each other twice in the FIH Hockey Pro League (Women) at Tasmanian Hockey Centre Hobart Australia from 28 February to 5 March 2023.





The following are the updated season wise Statistics of the participants:



Key to abbreviations and points distribution

Pld - Played

Won - In the out right won matches. Three points are awarded.

W/D - Won the drawn matches in the shootout sessions. Two bonus points are awarded.

Lost - No point is awarded

L/D - Lost the drawn matches in the shootout sessions. One bonus point is awarded.

GF - Goals scored for the team

GA - Goals scored against the team

Pts. - Points



Argentina

Seasons Pld. Won W/D Lost L/D GF GA Pts

2019. 18 10. 4. 2. 2. 33 17 40

2020-21. 10. 5. 2. 3. 0. 24. 15 19

2021-22. 16. 13. 0. 0. 3. 43. 18 42

2022-23. 8. 4. 0. 2. 2 14. 11 14



Australia

Seasons Pld Won W/D Lost L/D GF GA Pts

2019. 18. 9. 2. 5. 2. 38. 26 33

2020-21. 8. 3. 1. 2. 2. 11. 12. 13

2022-23. 4. 1. 2. 0. 1. 9. 6. 8



United States

Seasons Pld Won W/D Lost L/D GF GA. Pts

2019. 16 1. 1. 12. 2. 15 47. 7

2020-21. 10. 0. 0. 10. 0. 7. 46. 0

2021-22. 16. 1. 0. 13. 2. 13. 54. 5

2022-23. 4. 1. 1. 0. 2. 5. 9. 7