Best players on show in annual Schoolgirls Hockey Challenge

Published on Tuesday, 28 February 2023


TITLE HOLDERS: The SPAR Eastern Cape Schoolgirls Hockey Challenge will get under way in Graaff-Reinet on Sunday, with the first regional event being hosted by Union High. There is a slight change this year with the provincial finals being scrapped in favour of raising the profile of the five regional tournaments to be played during March and May. Last year Collegiate (pictured) took the provincial title when they beat Clarendon in the final Image: LEON HUGO

The best players in the province will be in action in the five regional tournaments of the annual SPAR Eastern Cape Schoolgirls Hockey Challenge, which starts this weekend and culminates in May.

