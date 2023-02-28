Merzban Patel has produced several renowned players who have gone on to represent India at the international level and also won laurels around the world.





Renowned hockey coach Merzban Patel won the Sportstar Aces Award 2023 for the Best Grassroots Coach at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Monday.



