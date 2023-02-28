Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Merzban ‘Bawa’ Patel adjudged Best Grassroots Coach at Sportstar Aces Awards 2023

Published on Tuesday, 28 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 16

Merzban Patel has produced several renowned players who have gone on to represent India at the international level and also won laurels around the world.


Renowned hockey coach Merzban Patel won the Sportstar Aces Award 2023 for the Best Grassroots Coach at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Monday.

