Savita Punia adjudged Sportswoman of the Year in Team Sports at 2023 Sportstar Aces Awards

Published on Tuesday, 28 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 14

After taking over from Rani Rampal as the captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, goalkeeper Savita Punia has performed exceedingly well in her dual role of a leader as well as the last line of defence.


Indian women’s hockey team captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia (centre) received the Sportswoman of the Year award in Team Sports at the 2023 Sportstar Aces Award in Mumbai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar / The Hindu

Savita Punia won the Sportswoman of the Year award in Team Sports at the 2023 Sportstar Aces Award in Mumbai on Monday.

