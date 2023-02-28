In January 2022, Indian hockey goalkeeper P. R. Sreejesh became only the second Indian to be named World Games athlete of the year. Meanwhile, Sunil Chhetri continues to be the poster boy of Indian football with impeccable performances on the field.





Indian men’s hockey team’s goalkeeper PR Sreejesh (centre) and Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri (second from right) during the Sportstar Aces awards at Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, on Monday. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar / The Hindu



Indian hockey veteran P.R. Sreejesh and captain of the Indian men’s football team, Sunil Chhetri, were adjudged Sportsmen of the Year in Team Sports at the 2023 Sportstar Aces Awards in Mumbai on Monday.



