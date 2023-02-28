Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Sunil Chhetri, PR Sreejesh win Sportsman of the Year award in Team Sports at 2023 Sportstar Aces Awards

Published on Tuesday, 28 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 15

In January 2022, Indian hockey goalkeeper P. R. Sreejesh became only the second Indian to be named World Games athlete of the year. Meanwhile, Sunil Chhetri continues to be the poster boy of Indian football with impeccable performances on the field.


Indian men’s hockey team’s goalkeeper PR Sreejesh (centre) and Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri (second from right) during the Sportstar Aces awards at Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, on Monday. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar / The Hindu

Indian hockey veteran P.R. Sreejesh and captain of the Indian men’s football team, Sunil Chhetri, were adjudged Sportsmen of the Year in Team Sports at the 2023 Sportstar Aces Awards in Mumbai on Monday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.