By Jugjet Singh





TNB Thunderbolts have been on the receiving end in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), but team consultant Nor Saiful Zaini is the least worried. - NSTP/OWEE AH CHUN.



KUALA LUMPUR: TNB Thunderbolts have been on the receiving end in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), but team consultant Nor Saiful Zaini is the least worried.