



It was an exciting weekend of hockey in the England Hockey League, with a double-header on both Saturday and Sunday. In the Men's Hockey League, Old Georgians secured top spot in the regular season on Saturday, while Surbiton secured their place at the top of the Vitality Women's Hockey League on Sunday. With both leagues approaching the end of the regular season, teams are working hard to secure their position on the table and qualify for the playoffs. The high level of competition and skill on display in these matches was a testament to the quality of hockey in the England Hockey League.



