Day 2 Results: 3rd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2023 Bengaluru, Karnataka

Published on Tuesday, 28 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 15



Bangalore, 27th February 2023: The second day of the 3rd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2023 Bengaluru, Karnataka proved to be a fruitful day as Railway Sports Promotion Board, Air India Sports Promotion Board, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and All India Police Sports Control Board recorded victories in their respective matches and added 3 points ahead of their name in the points table.

