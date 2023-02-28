Harmanpreet Singh to captain the team along with Hardik Singh as the vice-captain in the tournament which will happen in Rourkela.





Rourkela: India’s Harmanpreet Singh takes a shot during a classification match of the 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup against Japan. | Photo Credit: PTI



Hockey India on Monday named the 20-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team which will take on World Champion Germany and World No. 4 Australia in the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Rourkela.



