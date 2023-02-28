Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India names 20-member squad for FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/2023

Published on Tuesday, 28 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 14

Harmanpreet Singh to captain the team along with Hardik Singh as the vice-captain in the tournament which will happen in Rourkela.


Rourkela: India’s Harmanpreet Singh takes a shot during a classification match of the 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup against Japan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hockey India on Monday named the 20-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team which will take on World Champion Germany and World No. 4 Australia in the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Rourkela.

