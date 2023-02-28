Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

FIH Hockey Pro League (Men) - Updated Statistics

Published on Tuesday, 28 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 21

By Tariq Ali

The men's national hockey teams of Argentina, Spain and the host Australia participating in the FIH Hockey Pro League at Tasmanian Hockey Centre Hobart Australia from 28 February to 5 March, 2023.



Key to abbreviations and points distribution.
Pld. - Played
Won - Matches won. Three points are awarded for each match.
W/D - Won the drawn matches in shootout session. Two points are awarded for each match.
Lost - Matches Lost. No point is awarded.
L/D - Lost the drawn matches in shootout session. One point is awarded for each match.
GF - Goals scored for the team.
GA - Goals scored against the team.
Pts. - Points
Rank - Ranking in the every season.

Argentina
Seasons Pld. Won W/D Lost L/D GF GA Pts. Rank
2019.       14.     6.     1      5.     2.   31  36 22.  5th
2020-21.  12.     2.     1.     6.     3.  26. 35 11.  7th
2021-22.  16.     6.     3.     6.     1.  31. 35 25.  5th
2022-23.    8.      1.     1.     3.     3.  13. 19   8.  in progress

Australia
Seasons Pld Won W/D Lost L/D GF GA Pts Rank
2019.       16.  12.    0.      2.     2.   49. 29 38.    1st
2020-21.  10.    5.     1.     1.     3    36. 23 20.    2nd
2022-23    yet to play

Spain
Seasons Pld Won W/D Lost L/D GF GA Pts Rank
2019.       14.   2.     5.      7.     0    33. 45 16.  7th
2020-21.  12.   2.     1.      8.     1.   23. 36   9.  9th
2021-22.  16.   5      0.      8.     3.   36. 43 18.  7th
2022-23.    4.   2.     0.      0.     2.     9.   7    8.     in progress

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.