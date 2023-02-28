FIH Hockey Pro League (Men) - Updated Statistics
By Tariq Ali
The men's national hockey teams of Argentina, Spain and the host Australia participating in the FIH Hockey Pro League at Tasmanian Hockey Centre Hobart Australia from 28 February to 5 March, 2023.
Key to abbreviations and points distribution.
Pld. - Played
Won - Matches won. Three points are awarded for each match.
W/D - Won the drawn matches in shootout session. Two points are awarded for each match.
Lost - Matches Lost. No point is awarded.
L/D - Lost the drawn matches in shootout session. One point is awarded for each match.
GF - Goals scored for the team.
GA - Goals scored against the team.
Pts. - Points
Rank - Ranking in the every season.
Argentina
Seasons Pld. Won W/D Lost L/D GF GA Pts. Rank
2019. 14. 6. 1 5. 2. 31 36 22. 5th
2020-21. 12. 2. 1. 6. 3. 26. 35 11. 7th
2021-22. 16. 6. 3. 6. 1. 31. 35 25. 5th
2022-23. 8. 1. 1. 3. 3. 13. 19 8. in progress
Australia
Seasons Pld Won W/D Lost L/D GF GA Pts Rank
2019. 16. 12. 0. 2. 2. 49. 29 38. 1st
2020-21. 10. 5. 1. 1. 3 36. 23 20. 2nd
2022-23 yet to play
Spain
Seasons Pld Won W/D Lost L/D GF GA Pts Rank
2019. 14. 2. 5. 7. 0 33. 45 16. 7th
2020-21. 12. 2. 1. 8. 1. 23. 36 9. 9th
2021-22. 16. 5 0. 8. 3. 36. 43 18. 7th
2022-23. 4. 2. 0. 0. 2. 9. 7 8. in progress