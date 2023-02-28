By Tariq Ali



The men's national hockey teams of Argentina, Spain and the host Australia participating in the FIH Hockey Pro League at Tasmanian Hockey Centre Hobart Australia from 28 February to 5 March, 2023.





Key to abbreviations and points distribution.

Pld. - Played

Won - Matches won. Three points are awarded for each match.

W/D - Won the drawn matches in shootout session. Two points are awarded for each match.

Lost - Matches Lost. No point is awarded.

L/D - Lost the drawn matches in shootout session. One point is awarded for each match.

GF - Goals scored for the team.

GA - Goals scored against the team.

Pts. - Points

Rank - Ranking in the every season.



Argentina

Seasons Pld. Won W/D Lost L/D GF GA Pts. Rank

2019. 14. 6. 1 5. 2. 31 36 22. 5th

2020-21. 12. 2. 1. 6. 3. 26. 35 11. 7th

2021-22. 16. 6. 3. 6. 1. 31. 35 25. 5th

2022-23. 8. 1. 1. 3. 3. 13. 19 8. in progress



Australia

Seasons Pld Won W/D Lost L/D GF GA Pts Rank

2019. 16. 12. 0. 2. 2. 49. 29 38. 1st

2020-21. 10. 5. 1. 1. 3 36. 23 20. 2nd

2022-23 yet to play



Spain

Seasons Pld Won W/D Lost L/D GF GA Pts Rank

2019. 14. 2. 5. 7. 0 33. 45 16. 7th

2020-21. 12. 2. 1. 8. 1. 23. 36 9. 9th

2021-22. 16. 5 0. 8. 3. 36. 43 18. 7th

2022-23. 4. 2. 0. 0. 2. 9. 7 8. in progress