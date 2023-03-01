



Indoor Hockey in South Africa has never been in a healthier state. Following the completion of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, presented by SPAR, where the South African sides both finished in all time high positions. The performance at the World Cup sees the SPAR South Africa Women ranked 6th in the world and the SA Hockey Men, powered by Tops at SPAR, ranked 7th. The ambition to make these teams is undeniably at an all-time high.



