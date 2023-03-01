By Tariq Ali



A number of players who scored 15 and more goals in all the four seasons (from 2019 to 2022-23*) of FIH Hockey Pro League event



Men's

Goals

34. Alexander Hendrickx (Belgium) 2019 - 8, 2020-21 - 11, 2021-22 - 9, 2022-23 - 6*

28. Harmanpreet Singh (India) 2020-21 - 4, 2021-22 - 18, 2022-23 - 6*

25. Tom Boon (Belgium) 2019 - 9, 2020-21 - 3, 2021-22 - 12, 2022-23 - 1*

18. Jip Janssen (Netherlands) 2019 - 3, 2020-21 - 7, 2021-22 - 6, 2022-23 - 2*

16. Blake Govers (Australia) 2019 - 12, 2020-21 - 4

16. Pau Quemada (Spain) 2019 - 10, 2020-21 - 6

15 Jeroen Hertzberger ( Netherlands) 2019 - 9, 2020-21 - 6

15. Samual Ward (Great Britain) 2019 - 8, 2021-22 - 7

15. Thierry Brinkman (Netherlands) 2019 - 3, 2020-21 - 3, 2021-22 - 7, 2022-23 - 2*



Women's

Goals

27. Olivia Merry (New Zealand) 2019 - 15, 2020-21 - 11, 2022-23 - 1*

24. Frederique Matla (Netherlands) 2019 - 10, 2020-21 - 7, 2021-22 - 7

21. Agustina Gorzelany (Argentina) 2020-21 - 7, 2021-22 - 12, 2022-23 - 2*

16. Lidewij Welten (Netherlands) 2019 - 3, 2020-21 - 7, 2021-22 - 5, 2022-23 - 1*

15. Gu Bingfeng (China) 2019 - 4, 2021-22 - 6, 2022-23 - 5*

15. Yibbi Jansen (Netherlands) 2019 - 2, 2020-21 - 1, 2021-22 - 9, 2022-23 - 3*

* indicates the season is in progress