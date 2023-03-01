Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Leading goal scorers in FIH Hockey Pro League

Published on Wednesday, 01 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 6

By Tariq Ali

A number of players who scored 15 and more goals in all the four seasons (from 2019 to 2022-23*) of FIH Hockey Pro League event

Men's
Goals
34.     Alexander Hendrickx (Belgium) 2019 - 8, 2020-21 - 11, 2021-22 - 9, 2022-23 - 6*
28.     Harmanpreet Singh (India) 2020-21 - 4, 2021-22 - 18, 2022-23 - 6*
25.     Tom Boon (Belgium) 2019 - 9, 2020-21 - 3, 2021-22 - 12, 2022-23 - 1*
18.     Jip Janssen (Netherlands) 2019 - 3, 2020-21 - 7, 2021-22 - 6, 2022-23 - 2*
16.     Blake Govers (Australia) 2019 - 12, 2020-21 - 4
16.     Pau Quemada (Spain) 2019 - 10, 2020-21 - 6
15      Jeroen Hertzberger ( Netherlands) 2019 - 9, 2020-21 - 6
15.     Samual Ward (Great Britain) 2019 - 8, 2021-22 - 7
15.     Thierry Brinkman (Netherlands) 2019 - 3, 2020-21 - 3, 2021-22 - 7, 2022-23 - 2*

Women's
Goals
27.      Olivia Merry (New Zealand) 2019 - 15, 2020-21 - 11, 2022-23 - 1*
24.      Frederique Matla (Netherlands) 2019 - 10, 2020-21 - 7, 2021-22 - 7
21.      Agustina Gorzelany (Argentina) 2020-21 - 7, 2021-22 - 12, 2022-23 - 2*
16.      Lidewij Welten (Netherlands) 2019 - 3, 2020-21 - 7, 2021-22 - 5, 2022-23 - 1*
15.      Gu Bingfeng (China) 2019 - 4, 2021-22 - 6, 2022-23 - 5*
15.      Yibbi Jansen (Netherlands) 2019 - 2, 2020-21 - 1, 2021-22 - 9, 2022-23 - 3*
* indicates the season is in progress

