Hockeyroos prevail over Leonas, while Leones complete final quarter turnaround and win bonus point

Published on Wednesday, 01 March 2023



The opening day of the FIH Hockey Pro League action from Hobart saw Australia take on Argentina in the women’s and men’s competition. The women’s match was played first with the home team winning 2-0 thanks to goals by Hannah Cullum-Sanders and Renee Taylor and some excellent defending by Penny Squibb. In the men’s match the Kookaburras seemed to be coasting to a comfortable win thanks to a Jeremy Hayward brace, but two goals in the final quarter brought Argentina level and they won the bonus point in the shoot-outs thanks to heroics of goalkeeper Emiliano Bosso.

