TORONTO, Canada – For the second year in a row, USA Field Hockey and Canada Field Hockey’s Indoor Programs will be participating in the now annual CanAm Indoor Series. This year taking place March 18 and 19 at the University of Toronto in Toronto, Canada, the series will feature squads from the Junior U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team, Junior U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team and Senior U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team.