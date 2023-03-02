By Tariq Ali



Australian top class field hockey defender Jeremy Thomas Hayward was born in Darwin on 3 March 1993. He made his debut in senior outdoor international hockey in Azlan Shah Cup at Ipoh Malaysia in 2014.





Jeremy Hayward appeared in all major events as Olympic Games he was selected for the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games but he didn't play any match, then he appeared in Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 (2021) won silver medal.



He participated in three FIH Hockey World Cup Tournaments first at The Hague in 2014 won gold medal, next at Bhubaneswar in 2018 won bronze medal and finally at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in 2023 returned without a medal.



He participated in three FIH Champions Trophy events at Bhubaneswar in 2014 won bronze medal, at London in 2016 won gold medal and at Breda in 2018 again won the gold medal.



He appeared in FIH Hockey Series in 2018 won silver medal.



He participated in Three FIH Hockey World League seasons (2014-2017) won two gold medals and one bronze medal. He appeared in three FIH Hockey Pro League seasons (2019-2022/23) won one gold and one silver medal and the current season is in the progress.



Jeremy Hayward appeared in two Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Australia in 2018 won gold medal and at Birmingham England again won the gold medal.



In the Oceania Cup Tournaments, he appeared twice first at Sydney Australia 2017 and at Rockhampton Australia 2019 won gold medals in both events.



Jeremy Hayward appeared four times in Azlan Shah Cup event at Ipoh Malaysia won two gold medals and two silver medals.



Jeremy Hayward played two invitational tournaments won two gold medals.



Jeremy Hayward played 21 hockey Test Match Series. Overall Jeremy Hayward played 202 senior outdoor international hockey matches and scored 102 goals.



Jeremy Hayward appeared in 23 events and won 22 medals (14 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze). Once he returned medalless in the FIH Hockey World Cup at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela India in 2023.



Jeremy Hayward in international hockey:

Events. App. Matches Goals

Olympic Games. 1. 8. 2

FIH Hockey World Cup 3. 19. 16

FIH Champions Trophy 3. 18. 3

FIH Hockey World League 3. 19. 14

FIH Hockey Pro League. 3. 27. 13

FIH Hockey Series. 1. 4. 0

Commonwealth Games. 2. 12. 8

Oceania Cup. 2. 6. 5

Azlan Shah Cup. 4. 25. 4

Invitational tournaments. 2. 8. 5

Test Match Series. 21 56. 32