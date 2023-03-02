Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

USWNT with FIH Hockey Pro League Shootout Win Over No. 3 Australia

Published on Thursday, 02 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 17


IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS & FIH

HOBART, Australia – Heading into today’s match at the Tasmania Hockey Centre in Hobart, Australia, the No. 16 U.S. Women’s National Team knew they would be up for a challenge when they faced hosts No. 3 Hockeyroos in the FIH Hockey Pro League. After chances for both sides went unscored during regulation, the match went into a shootout to decide the winner. The United Eagles earned the extra point after finishing 3-1 following five rounds and again behind a great shootout performance from USA goalkeeper Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas).

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.