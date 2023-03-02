

IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS & FIH



HOBART, Australia – Heading into today’s match at the Tasmania Hockey Centre in Hobart, Australia, the No. 16 U.S. Women’s National Team knew they would be up for a challenge when they faced hosts No. 3 Hockeyroos in the FIH Hockey Pro League. After chances for both sides went unscored during regulation, the match went into a shootout to decide the winner. The United Eagles earned the extra point after finishing 3-1 following five rounds and again behind a great shootout performance from USA goalkeeper Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas).



