Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

United Eagles earn bonus point against Hockeyroos while Red Sticks win thriller against Kookaburras

Published on Thursday, 02 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 18



Action continued from Hobart in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 as Hockeyroos took on USA in the women’s competition, followed by the Kookaburras facing Spain in the rematch of the men’s world cup quarterfinals. After a goalless draw in regulation time, USA were inspired by the heroics of Kelsey Bing and won the bonus point in the shoot-outs. In the men’s match, Spain took the lead in the first quarter and Australia were never able to draw level despite scoring twice in the game as the Red Sticks won the game 4-2.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.