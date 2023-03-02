



Action continued from Hobart in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 as Hockeyroos took on USA in the women’s competition, followed by the Kookaburras facing Spain in the rematch of the men’s world cup quarterfinals. After a goalless draw in regulation time, USA were inspired by the heroics of Kelsey Bing and won the bonus point in the shoot-outs. In the men’s match, Spain took the lead in the first quarter and Australia were never able to draw level despite scoring twice in the game as the Red Sticks won the game 4-2.



